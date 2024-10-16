Liberal MP Urges Trudeau's Resignation Amid Canada-India Tensions

In the midst of escalating diplomatic tensions between India and Canada, a notable figure within the Canadian Liberal Party has called for significant change in leadership. Liberal Member of Parliament Sean Casey has openly urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader before the forthcoming elections, reflecting widespread dissatisfaction both publicly and internally.

Casey, whose sentiments were shared publicly via the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation, claimed that there is an overwhelming and increasing call for Trudeau's resignation. "People have had enough. They've tuned him out, and they want him to go," Casey asserted. This declaration indicated a substantial "high level of anxiety" within the Liberal caucus regarding Trudeau's continued leadership.

These remarks come in the aftermath of a series of strategic meetings by Liberal MPs following a significant byelection defeat in the Toronto-St. Paul's stronghold. Other prominent Liberal figures, including New Brunswick MP Wayne Long and former cabinet minister Catherine McKenna, have echoed similar calls for new leadership in light of deteriorating relations with India, highlighted by the recent expulsion of diplomats on both sides.

