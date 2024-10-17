Left Menu

Trump's IVF Claims Stir Election Debate Among Women Voters

Donald Trump declared himself the 'father of IVF' in a bid to win support from women voters ahead of the US election. While talking reproductive issues, he emphasized his party's backing for IVF, facing criticism from Kamala Harris and poll data favoring Democrats on reproductive rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 03:09 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 03:09 IST
Trump's IVF Claims Stir Election Debate Among Women Voters
Donald Trump

Donald Trump, speaking at a town hall for women voters on Wednesday, claimed he is the 'father of IVF' as he seeks to gain trust on reproductive issues among this crucial voting bloc. Trailing Democrat Kamala Harris in women voters' popularity, Trump expressed eagerness to engage on the topic at a Fox News-hosted event in Georgia, a critical swing state.

Trump addressed concerns about potential restrictions on fertility treatments, asserting the Republican Party's support for in vitro fertilization despite opposition from some conservative members. This issue gained prominence following a controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court identifying embryos as children, which prompted fears of further reproductive rights being jeopardized.

Trump's campaign later clarified his 'father of IVF' remark as a joke. Meanwhile, Harris criticized Trump's choice of words and actions regarding reproductive rights. Polls indicate a stronger trust in Democrats on these issues, further complicating Trump's outreach efforts to women voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

Reshaping Rwanda’s Landscape: How Nature-Based Interventions Tackle Landslides

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024