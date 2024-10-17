Trump's IVF Claims Stir Election Debate Among Women Voters

Donald Trump, speaking at a town hall for women voters on Wednesday, claimed he is the 'father of IVF' as he seeks to gain trust on reproductive issues among this crucial voting bloc. Trailing Democrat Kamala Harris in women voters' popularity, Trump expressed eagerness to engage on the topic at a Fox News-hosted event in Georgia, a critical swing state.

Trump addressed concerns about potential restrictions on fertility treatments, asserting the Republican Party's support for in vitro fertilization despite opposition from some conservative members. This issue gained prominence following a controversial ruling by the Alabama Supreme Court identifying embryos as children, which prompted fears of further reproductive rights being jeopardized.

Trump's campaign later clarified his 'father of IVF' remark as a joke. Meanwhile, Harris criticized Trump's choice of words and actions regarding reproductive rights. Polls indicate a stronger trust in Democrats on these issues, further complicating Trump's outreach efforts to women voters.

