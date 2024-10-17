Congress Expels Dr. Sarin Amidst Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Controversy

Congress digital media convenor Dr. P Sarin's protest against candidate selection for the Palakkad bypoll has led to his expulsion from the party. The KPCC's move coincided with Sarin's declaration to align with the Left Democratic Front.

Accusations against Congress leaders were made during Sarin's press conference, prompting the party to act decisively. The KPCC attributed the expulsion to serious anti-party behavior and indiscipline.

Sarin criticized Congress leaders and expressed his discontent with the party's decision-making process. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) is considering fielding him as their candidate, showcasing deeper political implications in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)