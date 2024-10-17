Congress Expels Dr. Sarin Amidst Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Controversy
Dr. P Sarin was expelled from the Congress for protesting the party's candidate decision for the Palakkad assembly bypoll. The KPCC took this step during Sarin's announcement of his intent to work with the Left Democratic Front, citing his anti-party activities and indiscipline.
- Country:
- India
Congress digital media convenor Dr. P Sarin's protest against candidate selection for the Palakkad bypoll has led to his expulsion from the party. The KPCC's move coincided with Sarin's declaration to align with the Left Democratic Front.
Accusations against Congress leaders were made during Sarin's press conference, prompting the party to act decisively. The KPCC attributed the expulsion to serious anti-party behavior and indiscipline.
Sarin criticized Congress leaders and expressed his discontent with the party's decision-making process. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) is considering fielding him as their candidate, showcasing deeper political implications in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Rajasthan BJP Gears Up for By-Election Battle
Punjab BJP Strategizes for By-Elections: Key Appointments Announced
Samajwadi Party Reveals Candidates for Key UP By-elections
Akhilesh Yadav Reassures SP-Congress Alliance Amidst By-Election Ticket Distribution
Akhilesh Yadav Confident Ahead of UP By-Elections Amid Seat-Sharing Talks