Left Menu

Congress Expels Dr. Sarin Amidst Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Controversy

Dr. P Sarin was expelled from the Congress for protesting the party's candidate decision for the Palakkad assembly bypoll. The KPCC took this step during Sarin's announcement of his intent to work with the Left Democratic Front, citing his anti-party activities and indiscipline.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 17-10-2024 15:06 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 13:24 IST
Congress Expels Dr. Sarin Amidst Palakkad Assembly Bypoll Controversy
Syrian elections Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Congress digital media convenor Dr. P Sarin's protest against candidate selection for the Palakkad bypoll has led to his expulsion from the party. The KPCC's move coincided with Sarin's declaration to align with the Left Democratic Front.

Accusations against Congress leaders were made during Sarin's press conference, prompting the party to act decisively. The KPCC attributed the expulsion to serious anti-party behavior and indiscipline.

Sarin criticized Congress leaders and expressed his discontent with the party's decision-making process. Meanwhile, the CPI(M) is considering fielding him as their candidate, showcasing deeper political implications in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Tools as Lifelines: Exploring the Impact of Remote Work on Pandemic-Resilient Firms

Packaging Over Reformulation: EU Food Companies' Strategy to Address Dual Quality

Sustainable Food Packaging: The Rise of Alginate-Based Films for a Greener Future

From Soil to Sustainability: The Role of Sensors in Haitian Agricultural Innovation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024