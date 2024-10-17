Nayab Singh Saini Sworn in for Second Term as Haryana CM
Nayab Singh Saini takes oath as Haryana's Chief Minister for a second term under the BJP government. Sanjay Singh of AAP extends wishes, hoping Saini will meet public expectations. The ceremony attracted notable political figures, with BJP forming its third consecutive government in Haryana.
Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the Chief Minister of Haryana for a second term on Thursday. His reappointment comes as part of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) governance. The event saw congratulations from the Aam Aadmi Party's MP Sanjay Singh, who expressed optimism about Saini's leadership.
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya administered the oath of office to Saini and his cabinet at a prominent ceremony in Panchkula. This political gathering was attended by top BJP figures, including Prime Minister Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and other Union Ministers reflecting its significance.
The BJP, backed by votes from backward classes and Dalits, has secured its third consecutive government in Haryana. The assembly elections saw them clinch 48 out of 90 seats, demonstrating their continuous political stronghold over the state, overshadowing the Congress's 37 seats.
