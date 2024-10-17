Argentina Weighs Brazil's Extradition Request in Alleged Coup Probe
Argentina is evaluating Brazil's extradition request for Brazilian nationals involved in a suspected 2023 coup attempt, according to spokesman Manuel Adorni. The request was received recently, and relevant authorities are analyzing it to decide on compliance.
Argentina is deliberating over Brazil's request to extradite Brazilian nationals alleged to be involved in a 2023 coup attempt within the country. The evaluation is confirmed by Argentine presidential spokesman Manuel Adorni.
The extradition request, which Argentina received just yesterday, is currently under thorough analysis by the concerned departments, Adorni informed during a press briefing.
When questioned about the likelihood of Argentina's compliance with the extradition request, Adorni acknowledged the novelty of the situation, stating, 'I don't have a concrete answer to give you as it is very recent.'
(With inputs from agencies.)
