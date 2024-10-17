Judicial Setback: Georgia Court Strikes Down Election Rule Changes

In a significant judicial decision, a Georgia judge has invalidated six new election rules instituted by a Republican-controlled state board, marking a setback for those aligned with former President Donald Trump in reshaping the state's vote-counting process ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Judge Thomas Cox ruled that the changes, which included increased powers for local officials to probe vote discrepancies, were in conflict with the state's existing Election Code, rendering them unlawful. The ruling demands the immediate withdrawal of these rules.

The case, propelled by Eternal Vigilance Action, a Republican group, showcased bipartisan opposition to the board's overreach, with Georgia's Secretary of State warning against potential voter distrust and burden on election staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)