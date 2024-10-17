Left Menu

Judicial Setback: Georgia Court Strikes Down Election Rule Changes

A Georgia judge overturned new election rules set by a Republican board, deeming them unlawful. The changes purportedly enhanced security but faced Democratic opposition. The ruling, a defeat for Trump allies, emphasized violations of state law, ordering immediate rule removal and notification of election officials.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-10-2024 23:08 IST | Created: 17-10-2024 23:08 IST
Judicial Setback: Georgia Court Strikes Down Election Rule Changes

In a significant judicial decision, a Georgia judge has invalidated six new election rules instituted by a Republican-controlled state board, marking a setback for those aligned with former President Donald Trump in reshaping the state's vote-counting process ahead of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.

Judge Thomas Cox ruled that the changes, which included increased powers for local officials to probe vote discrepancies, were in conflict with the state's existing Election Code, rendering them unlawful. The ruling demands the immediate withdrawal of these rules.

The case, propelled by Eternal Vigilance Action, a Republican group, showcased bipartisan opposition to the board's overreach, with Georgia's Secretary of State warning against potential voter distrust and burden on election staff.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

Kamala Harris Faces Black Male Voter Challenge Amidst Campaign Push

 Global
2
Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

Canada-India Trade Amid Diplomatic Tensions

 United States
3
Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

Lindsey Vonn's Incredible Comeback: Will She Return to the Slopes?

 Global
4
Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

Canadian Sikh Leader Calls for Sanctions and Diplomatic Action

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024