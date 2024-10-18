Swing State Under Siege: Voting Amidst Storms in North Carolina
In North Carolina, a key battleground in the U.S. presidential election, early voting begins amidst the destruction left by Hurricane Helene. With critical infrastructure damaged, residents are determined to vote. The race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump remains tight, with voter turnout potentially influenced by storm aftermath.
Early voting commenced in North Carolina on Thursday, a vital swing state in the upcoming U.S. presidential election. Residents are heading to the polls amid challenges posed by Hurricane Helene, which left devastation and power outages across the region weeks prior.
The hurricane's impact has sparked concerns regarding voter turnout, as damaged infrastructure persists. Harvey Neal, a 71-year-old, was among those casting votes at an early site in Hendersonville, showing steadfast determination despite the difficulties left by the storm.
Polls show a neck-and-neck race between candidates Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, with weather-stricken areas showing varied political leanings. Authorities continue recovery efforts while ensuring the electoral process proceeds despite the destruction.
(With inputs from agencies.)
