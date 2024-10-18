YSR Congress Party Criticizes Andhra Pradesh's 'Mafia Era'
YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has criticized the TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, describing it as a 'mafia era'. He alleged that taxes are being illegitimately collected and highlighted inefficiencies such as the lack of a full-fledged budget and media manipulation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amaravati | Updated: 18-10-2024 15:54 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 15:54 IST
- Country:
- India
In a scathing critique of the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that the state is experiencing a 'mafia era'.
Reddy alleged that officials, including MLAs and the Chief Minister, are illegitimately collecting taxes for businesses and mining activities in the region. He lamented the absence of the direct benefit transfer system.
The YSRCP chief criticized the government's inefficiencies, highlighting its failure to introduce a comprehensive budget in the Assembly and accusing the Chief Minister of using media to obscure essential facts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement