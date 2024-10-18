YSR Congress Party Criticizes Andhra Pradesh's 'Mafia Era'

In a scathing critique of the ruling TDP-led NDA government in Andhra Pradesh, YSR Congress Party chief Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy declared that the state is experiencing a 'mafia era'.

Reddy alleged that officials, including MLAs and the Chief Minister, are illegitimately collecting taxes for businesses and mining activities in the region. He lamented the absence of the direct benefit transfer system.

The YSRCP chief criticized the government's inefficiencies, highlighting its failure to introduce a comprehensive budget in the Assembly and accusing the Chief Minister of using media to obscure essential facts.

(With inputs from agencies.)