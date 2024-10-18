Hindu Swabhiman Yatra Sparks Political Debate Amid Festive Khadi Exhibition

Union minister and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi backed the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra,' spearheaded by his ministerial colleague Giriraj Singh. The event, however, drew criticism from opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as well as concerns from the ruling party, JD(U), about potential communal unrest.

Launched from Bhagalpur district, Giriraj Singh's yatra has become a focal point of political debate, especially regarding its impact on social harmony in several districts across Bihar. Manjhi defended Singh's intentions, questioning why the initiative is seen through a political lens and emphasizing the secular fabric of the nation.

In a separate event, Manjhi inaugurated a Khadi exhibition at Delhi Haat as part of the 'Khadi Mahotsav,' celebrating local craftsmanship and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. The exhibition, running until October 31, aims to boost the earnings of Khadi artisans amidst the festive season.

