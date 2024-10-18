Left Menu

Hindu Swabhiman Yatra Sparks Political Debate Amid Festive Khadi Exhibition

Union minister Jitan Ram Manjhi supports the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra,' amid concerns from Bihar's ruling JD(U) about communal tensions. Giriraj Singh launched the yatra amidst criticism. Simultaneously, Manjhi inaugurated a Khadi exhibition in Delhi to promote local artisans, aligning with government campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2024 18:00 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 18:00 IST
Hindu Swabhiman Yatra Sparks Political Debate Amid Festive Khadi Exhibition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union minister and former Bihar chief minister Jitan Ram Manjhi backed the 'Hindu Swabhiman Yatra,' spearheaded by his ministerial colleague Giriraj Singh. The event, however, drew criticism from opposition parties, including the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), as well as concerns from the ruling party, JD(U), about potential communal unrest.

Launched from Bhagalpur district, Giriraj Singh's yatra has become a focal point of political debate, especially regarding its impact on social harmony in several districts across Bihar. Manjhi defended Singh's intentions, questioning why the initiative is seen through a political lens and emphasizing the secular fabric of the nation.

In a separate event, Manjhi inaugurated a Khadi exhibition at Delhi Haat as part of the 'Khadi Mahotsav,' celebrating local craftsmanship and supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Vocal for Local' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives. The exhibition, running until October 31, aims to boost the earnings of Khadi artisans amidst the festive season.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

Calls for Justice: Menendez Family Seeks New Trial After Decades

 Global
2
Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

Tension at Sea: China's Coast Guard Confronts Japanese Vessel

 China
3
Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

Georgia Election Rule Overhaul Overturned: A Blow to Trump's Allies

 Global
4
Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

Boeing's $15 Billion Financial Maneuver Amidst Turbulent Times

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024