JD(U) Predicts RJD's Downfall in Upcoming Bihar Elections
JD(U) criticizes RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, predicting poor performance in upcoming Bihar assembly elections. RJD accused of misrule under Lalu Prasad and Rabri Devi. JD(U) credits CM Nitish Kumar for improving Bihar's condition. Assembly polls are due later this year, with heightened political tensions.
The Janata Dal (United) has launched a scathing attack against the Rashtriya Janata Dal, suggesting that Tejashwi Yadav, RJD's leader, stands to lose his status as Leader of Opposition following the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. This comes amidst heightened political tensions in the state.
Following the inclusion of seven new ministers from the BJP quota into CM Nitish Kumar's Cabinet, Tejashwi Yadav claimed that these changes would not alter the ruling party's fate in what he predicts could be its final term.
Heavily criticizing past RJD governance under Lalu Prasad Yadav and Rabri Devi, JD(U) national spokesperson Rajeev Ranjan Prasad highlighted atrocities and governance failures attributed to the RJD era, whereas he praises Nitish Kumar's leadership for restoring peace, law, and societal empowerment in Bihar.
