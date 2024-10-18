In Thuringia, political parties from across the spectrum have united to block the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) from seizing power, setting aside their differences on Friday. The recent election results marked the first time since World War Two that a far-right party became the largest faction in a German parliament. This development has sparked concerns over Germany's democratic resilience and its stance concerning Western alliances and support for Ukraine.

One of the coalition members, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), emerged as a prominent player with its potential critical role in elections across three states held this autumn. BSW's platform calls for halting support for Ukraine and restricting immigration, positioning itself as a pivotal force. However, discussions about implementing the BSW's ideas, particularly its peace negotiations stance with Russia, are reserved for future talks.

These strategies reflect a similar agreement reached in Saxony, where the BSW's controversial stance of not arming Ukraine was softened to general peace references in the coalition draft. Despite the push for diplomacy, regional leaders have emphasized sustained support for Ukraine's sovereignty while navigating this complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)