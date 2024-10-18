Left Menu

Unlikely Coalition Forms to Block Far-Right in Thuringia

A unique coalition across Germany's political spectrum has formed in Thuringia to block the far-right Alternative for Germany's rise to power. This coalition includes the conservative, BSW, and Social Democrats. Their draft agreement leaves room for future discussions around peace in Europe and relations with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 19:23 IST
Unlikely Coalition Forms to Block Far-Right in Thuringia
  • Country:
  • Germany

In Thuringia, political parties from across the spectrum have united to block the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) from seizing power, setting aside their differences on Friday. The recent election results marked the first time since World War Two that a far-right party became the largest faction in a German parliament. This development has sparked concerns over Germany's democratic resilience and its stance concerning Western alliances and support for Ukraine.

One of the coalition members, the Sahra Wagenknecht Alliance (BSW), emerged as a prominent player with its potential critical role in elections across three states held this autumn. BSW's platform calls for halting support for Ukraine and restricting immigration, positioning itself as a pivotal force. However, discussions about implementing the BSW's ideas, particularly its peace negotiations stance with Russia, are reserved for future talks.

These strategies reflect a similar agreement reached in Saxony, where the BSW's controversial stance of not arming Ukraine was softened to general peace references in the coalition draft. Despite the push for diplomacy, regional leaders have emphasized sustained support for Ukraine's sovereignty while navigating this complex political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024