Political Shift: Key Leaders Join JMM Ahead of Jharkhand Elections

In a dramatic twist ahead of the forthcoming Jharkhand assembly elections, three-time BJP MLA Kedar Hazra and AJSU Party's Umakant Rajak have thrown their support behind the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM). The switch comes as the JMM embarks on efforts to bolster its ranks against the backdrop of intense political competition.

Chief Minister Hemant Soren welcomed the seasoned leaders, emphasizing their shared history in the movement for Jharkhand's statehood and their potential to fortify the party's resolve. The elections, scheduled for November, loom as a crucial test for the JMM's standing in the region.

As tensions rise, Soren lashed out at the BJP, accusing it of seeking to sow discord for political gain. Hazra, while reflecting on his three decades with the BJP, expressed admiration for Shibu Soren and a desire to fortify the JMM's mission. Rajak echoed these sentiments, throwing a historic spotlight on their political realignment.

