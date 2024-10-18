Left Menu

BJP's Spiritual Outreach Before Maharashtra Polls

BJP president J P Nadda met with religious and spiritual leaders in Mumbai to bolster support before the Maharashtra assembly elections. The meeting, part of the BJP's outreach program, took place in Vile-Parle. With elections slated for November 20, the party aims to broaden its influence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:12 IST
BJP's Spiritual Outreach Before Maharashtra Polls
J P Nadda
  • Country:
  • India

BJP president J P Nadda convened with several religious and spiritual leaders in Mumbai on Friday.

The meeting, held in Vile-Parle, was part of the BJP's strategy to strengthen its outreach efforts prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections.

As Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20, Nadda's engagement underscores the BJP's intent to expand its influence among various community leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024