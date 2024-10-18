BJP's Spiritual Outreach Before Maharashtra Polls
BJP president J P Nadda met with religious and spiritual leaders in Mumbai to bolster support before the Maharashtra assembly elections. The meeting, part of the BJP's outreach program, took place in Vile-Parle. With elections slated for November 20, the party aims to broaden its influence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:12 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:12 IST
- Country:
- India
BJP president J P Nadda convened with several religious and spiritual leaders in Mumbai on Friday.
The meeting, held in Vile-Parle, was part of the BJP's strategy to strengthen its outreach efforts prior to the Maharashtra assembly elections.
As Maharashtra prepares for elections on November 20, Nadda's engagement underscores the BJP's intent to expand its influence among various community leaders.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement