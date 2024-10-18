Sheinbaum Weighs G20 Summit Attendance Decision
Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is contemplating attending the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next month. Sheinbaum, who recently took office, has not yet finalized her decision regarding participation in the international event.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
Newly appointed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that she is still weighing the possibility of attending the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for next month.
Despite the significance of the summit, Sheinbaum has yet to reach a conclusion on her participation.
Sheinbaum assumed her role as president earlier this month, and her decision on the summit remains pending as she considers her priorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Inflation Fights Back: Bank of England's Rate Decisions at a Crossroad
Salman Butt Supports Babar Azam's Decision to Step Down as Captain
Pakistan Supreme Court Revisits Defection Clause in Landmark Decision
EU Court Decision Redefines FIFA Transfer Laws
Britain Gears Up for Investment Boost at International Summit