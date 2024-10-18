Left Menu

Sheinbaum Weighs G20 Summit Attendance Decision

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum is contemplating attending the G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, next month. Sheinbaum, who recently took office, has not yet finalized her decision regarding participation in the international event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST | Created: 18-10-2024 20:34 IST
Sheinbaum Weighs G20 Summit Attendance Decision
Claudia Sheinbaum

Newly appointed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that she is still weighing the possibility of attending the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for next month.

Despite the significance of the summit, Sheinbaum has yet to reach a conclusion on her participation.

Sheinbaum assumed her role as president earlier this month, and her decision on the summit remains pending as she considers her priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

Rapid Response Controls Bhavnagar Warehouse Blaze

 India
2
Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

Nayab Singh Saini's Second Term Begins with Focus on Governance and Equality

 India
3
Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

Controversy Over Tribal Protest in Chhattisgarh: Congress vs BJP Showdown

 India
4
Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

Nestle India Navigates Demand Slump and Rising Commodity Prices

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Political Polarization Erodes Support for Climate Policies in Europe and Central Asia

Is Generative AI the Key to Growth or a Threat to High-Skill Jobs?

Tackling Global Malnutrition: A Strategic Investment for Health and Development

Rebuilding Resilience: Strengthening WASH Systems After Disasters

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024