Sheinbaum Weighs G20 Summit Attendance Decision

Newly appointed Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum announced on Friday that she is still weighing the possibility of attending the upcoming G20 summit in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, scheduled for next month.

Despite the significance of the summit, Sheinbaum has yet to reach a conclusion on her participation.

Sheinbaum assumed her role as president earlier this month, and her decision on the summit remains pending as she considers her priorities.

