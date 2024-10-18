North Korea's Covert Military Support for Russia Raises Global Tensions
South Korea's spy agency reported North Korea's dispatch of troops to Russia, intensifying tensions with the West. The move suggests a boost in military cooperation between both nations, despite skepticism on the impact due to North Korea's outdated military equipment. Concerns arise over North Korea's access to advanced Russian military technology.
- Country:
- South Korea
In a startling development, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korea is sending troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. This move could potentially escalate the conflict, drawing a third nation into the geopolitical scene and heightening tensions between North Korea and the West.
The NIS claims Russian navy ships transported 1,500 North Korean special forces to Vladivostok between October 8 and 13, with plans for more troops to follow. These soldiers are allegedly equipped with Russian uniforms and ID documents, with their deployment to battlegrounds expected after training.
While both the US and NATO have yet to confirm these troop dispatches, experts suggest North Korea seeks advanced Russian military tech in exchange, likely complicating diplomatic efforts by the US and South Korea to mitigate North Korea's nuclear ambitions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- North Korea
- Russia
- Ukraine
- spy agency
- troops
- conflict
- tensions
- geopolitical
- NIS
- cooperation
ALSO READ
Australia Races to Evacuate Citizens as Lebanon Tensions Escalate
Dollar Strengthens Amid Global Tensions and Economic Indicators
China Urges UN Action to Halt Escalating Middle East Conflict
Harris Campaign Struggles to Regain Muslim and Arab Voter Support Amid Middle East Tensions
Dollar Climbs Amid Global Economic Shifts and Geopolitical Tensions