North Korea's Covert Military Support for Russia Raises Global Tensions

In a startling development, South Korea's National Intelligence Service (NIS) has reported that North Korea is sending troops to aid Russia in its war against Ukraine. This move could potentially escalate the conflict, drawing a third nation into the geopolitical scene and heightening tensions between North Korea and the West.

The NIS claims Russian navy ships transported 1,500 North Korean special forces to Vladivostok between October 8 and 13, with plans for more troops to follow. These soldiers are allegedly equipped with Russian uniforms and ID documents, with their deployment to battlegrounds expected after training.

While both the US and NATO have yet to confirm these troop dispatches, experts suggest North Korea seeks advanced Russian military tech in exchange, likely complicating diplomatic efforts by the US and South Korea to mitigate North Korea's nuclear ambitions.

(With inputs from agencies.)