Lawrence Bishnoi Gang's Notorious Shooter Sparks Police Action

In a significant development, Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police, Shailesh Pandey, suspended three police officials after a controversial video emerged involving a notorious gang member. The video showed Yogesh, a sharpshooter associated with the feared Lawrence Bishnoi gang, delivering a statement to local media, while in custody, from the Refinery police station.

Yogesh alleged that his supposed police encounter in Mathura was staged, shedding light on the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddiqui in Mumbai. In response, Sub-inspector Ramsanehi, Head Constable Vipin, and Constable Sanjay, all stationed at the Refinery police station, have been removed from duty by SSP Pandey.

Accused in a murder case in Delhi, Yogesh was apprehended during a joint operation by the Delhi Special Cell and Mathura Police. The operation, targeting his affiliations with the Lawrence Bishnoi-Hashim Baba gang, linked him to the daylight killing of a gym owner, Nadir Shah, in South Delhi. Meanwhile, enhanced security surrounds actor Salman Khan after extortion threats, potentially linked to Yogesh's associates, were received, demanding an end to Khan's alleged enmity with Bishnoi in exchange for a hefty sum.

