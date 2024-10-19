Left Menu

Political Storm Rages as Toxic Foam Rises on Yamuna

Delhi's air pollution crisis intensifies with toxic foam surfacing on the Yamuna River. The BJP's Shehzad Poonawalla criticizes AAP's environmental policies, blaming them for the current state. He challenges AAP leaders to take a dip in the contaminated river, highlighting alleged fund mismanagement and corruption.

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

As Delhi faces a severe air pollution crisis and toxic foam becomes prominent on the Yamuna River, BJP national spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla attacked the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) at the Yamuna's banks in Kalindi Kunj.

Poonawalla accused AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal of political negligence, claiming it has led to the city's deteriorating environmental conditions. He provocatively challenged Kejriwal and his party members to swim in the polluted river. Citing historical promises made by Kejriwal to clean the Yamuna by 2025, he alleged misuse of funds earmarked for the river's restoration.

In a spirited critique, he accused AAP of evading responsibility by blaming neighboring states for pollution. Using Delhi's current Air Quality Index, recorded at a concerning 297, Poonawalla warned of potential health risks. Union Minister Harsh Malhotra echoed these concerns, accusing the AAP administration of corruption and misleading the public. The pollution crisis remains a contentious political issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

