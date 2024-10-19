Left Menu

Maha Vikas Aghadi Dismisses Rift Rumors Amid Election Preparations

Congress' Ramesh Chennithala dismissed speculations of discord within the Maha Vikas Aghadi, assuring unity as he met with Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray. Meanwhile, discussions on seat-sharing arrangements continue as Maharashtra gears up for the upcoming assembly elections set for November 20.

Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Amid swirling rumors of discord within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, Congress' election in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala, reaffirmed the unity of the coalition. Addressing the media on Saturday, Chennithala met Shiv Sena (UBT) Chief Uddhav Thackeray to inquire about his health, also asserting that the MVA remains robust.

Chennithala stated, "The alliance has no differences, and we are collectively focused on our objectives." He added that leaders, including Nana Patole, Sanjay Raut, and Jayant Patil, were set to discuss seat-sharing arrangements. This ongoing dialogue is crucial as parties prepare for the Maharashtra assembly elections scheduled for November 20.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut further emphasized the need for timely decisions regarding seat allocations within the MVA, which includes Congress, NCP, and Shiv Sena. While some contention remains over specific seats, Raut assured that deliberations with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi were in progress, aiming for swift resolution ahead of the single-phase elections.

Latest News

