Harish Rawat Critiques Uttarakhand's UCC, Labels It Political Propaganda

In a pointed critique of Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), former Chief Minister and Congress leader Harish Rawat dismissed the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) as mere political promotion. In an exclusive interview with ANI, Rawat stated that the UCC serves to bolster CM Dhami's political stature nationally despite its lack of substantive policy change.

Rawat alleged that the Uttarakhand government lacks concrete achievements to showcase, highlighting unfulfilled promises such as not meeting deadlines for infrastructure improvements like pothole repairs, and increasing cases of violence against women. He further argued that the BJP's focus on the UCC is an attempt to distract voters from the party's governance shortcomings.

The UCC bill submitted in Uttarakhand includes important civil issues such as marriage registration, divorce procedures, and property rights. It mandates registration for live-in relationships and bans child marriage. However, despite these proposals, Rawat contended that foundational issues of governance remain unaddressed, questioning the state's prioritization under BJP's rule.

