India Advocates Peaceful Resolution in Russia-Ukraine Conflict

At the BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of peacefully resolving the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine. During his dialogue with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Modi expressed India's readiness to contribute towards achieving peace and stability.

"We have another opportunity to discuss these issues today," Modi stated at the start of his meeting with Putin. Modi reiterated India's stance on the conflict, highlighting New Delhi's commitment to playing a supportive role in any peace initiatives.

The conversation at the summit underscores India's diplomatic engagement and its ongoing efforts to foster global peace. Modi's statements reflect India's broader strategy of advocating for dialogue and stability in international conflicts.

