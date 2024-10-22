Elon Musk's Controversial Pennsylvania Tour: Campaigning, Cash, and Conspiracies
Billionaire Elon Musk has completed a four-day tour in Pennsylvania, supporting Donald Trump's campaign. Musk made donations and echoed election conspiracy theories, while addressing voters about regulation, AI, and more. His actions, including $1 million giveaways, have sparked legal and ethical questions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:41 IST
Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has wrapped up a four-day tour in Pennsylvania, rallying support for Republican Donald Trump and stirring controversy along the way.
During his tour, Musk echoed election fraud claims and handed out $1 million checks to random attendees, drawing both admiration and scrutiny.
Musk's actions have raised legal questions, especially regarding his donations and the spread of conspiracy theories during his public appearances.
(With inputs from agencies.)
