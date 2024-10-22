Elon Musk's Controversial Pennsylvania Tour: Campaigning, Cash, and Conspiracies

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has wrapped up a four-day tour in Pennsylvania, rallying support for Republican Donald Trump and stirring controversy along the way.

During his tour, Musk echoed election fraud claims and handed out $1 million checks to random attendees, drawing both admiration and scrutiny.

Musk's actions have raised legal questions, especially regarding his donations and the spread of conspiracy theories during his public appearances.

(With inputs from agencies.)