Elon Musk's Controversial Pennsylvania Tour: Campaigning, Cash, and Conspiracies

Billionaire Elon Musk has completed a four-day tour in Pennsylvania, supporting Donald Trump's campaign. Musk made donations and echoed election conspiracy theories, while addressing voters about regulation, AI, and more. His actions, including $1 million giveaways, have sparked legal and ethical questions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 22-10-2024 19:41 IST | Created: 22-10-2024 19:41 IST
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire CEO of Tesla and SpaceX, has wrapped up a four-day tour in Pennsylvania, rallying support for Republican Donald Trump and stirring controversy along the way.

During his tour, Musk echoed election fraud claims and handed out $1 million checks to random attendees, drawing both admiration and scrutiny.

Musk's actions have raised legal questions, especially regarding his donations and the spread of conspiracy theories during his public appearances.

