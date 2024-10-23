Left Menu

Orban Accuses EU as Opposition Gains Ground in Hungary

Hungary's Prime Minister Viktor Orban accused the EU of attempting to topple his government, comparing the situation to the 1956 anti-Soviet uprising. This comes as opposition leader Peter Magyar's Tisza party gains traction, with new polls showing a lead over Orban's Fidesz among decided voters.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has openly accused the European Union of attempting to destabilize his government, drawing comparisons to Hungary's 1956 revolt against Soviet control. His remarks come amid heightened tensions as an opposition party led by Peter Magyar sees a surge in support.

Orban, a longstanding critic of EU leadership, pointed fingers at the bloc for opposing his policies on Ukraine and migration, stating, "We know they want to force us into the war (in Ukraine), that they want to impose their migrants upon us..." His claims were made during a speech in Budapest's Millenaris Park.

A recent poll from the 21 Research Center has shown Magyar's Tisza party leading among decided voters, a significant shift in political dynamics since Orban's initial election in 2010. This political shift is further fueled by dissatisfaction with economic conditions and Hungary's high inflation rate.

