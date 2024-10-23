Left Menu

Dollar Surge as Investors Eyes Trump Election, Fed Interruptions

The dollar reached its highest level against the yen since July, buoyed by expectations that the Federal Reserve will not cut rates soon and amid speculation of a potential Trump election victory. The Bank of Japan's cautious monetary strategy and potential political instability in Japan further influenced the currency dynamics.

The dollar soared past 152 yen for the first time since late July, bolstered by expectations that the Federal Reserve will maintain its interest rates, and investors speculating on a possible reelection of Donald Trump. The currency climbed to 152.82 yen, the highest since July 31, coinciding with when the Bank of Japan last raised interest rates.

This appreciation of the dollar against the yen has influenced foreign exchange markets, significantly impacting other currencies like the euro and the pound. The euro rose to 164.7 yen and the pound to 198.19 yen. Roberto Cobo, head of G10 FX strategy at BBVA, emphasized that U.S. yields predominantly drive the yen's sensitivity and market dynamics.

Japan's approaching general election on October 27 adds a layer of complexity. A potential minority government might lead to political instability, further complicating Japan's economic landscape. However, improved economic data shows markets anticipate a slight rate cut by November. Meanwhile, concerns about Donald Trump's possible return as U.S. president have fueled the dollar's strength.

