Political Shuffle: Yogeeshwara's Switch to Congress Shakes Karnataka Bypolls

Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra commented on C P Yogeeshwara's move to Congress before the November 13 assembly by-polls. Despite Yogeeshwara's shift, BJP aims to collaborate with JD(S) in Channapatna. The move sparks strategic realignments as JD(S) decides its candidate post-Kumaraswamy’s Lok Sabha election.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-10-2024 19:01 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 19:01 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a surprising political shift, Leader C P Yogeeshwara left BJP to join Congress, ahead of the crucial November 13 assembly by-polls in Karnataka. The transition, termed 'expected' by Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, comes as Yogeeshwara seeks candidacy from Channapatna.

The BJP, unfazed by Yogeeshwara's defection, is poised to join forces with JD(S) to ensure victory for their NDA candidate in Channapatna. Vijayendra emphasized the party's focus on strengthening the BJP's organization in the Old Mysuru region, dismissing implications of dependency on Yogeeshwara.

The by-polls, including Channapatna's, became necessary following Kumaraswamy's Lok Sabha win. With candidacy nominations due by October 25, the political landscape in Karnataka remains tense as strategic alliances and candidate selections continue to unfold.

