Political Shuffle: Yogeeshwara's Switch to Congress Shakes Karnataka Bypolls

In a surprising political shift, Leader C P Yogeeshwara left BJP to join Congress, ahead of the crucial November 13 assembly by-polls in Karnataka. The transition, termed 'expected' by Karnataka BJP President B Y Vijayendra, comes as Yogeeshwara seeks candidacy from Channapatna.

The BJP, unfazed by Yogeeshwara's defection, is poised to join forces with JD(S) to ensure victory for their NDA candidate in Channapatna. Vijayendra emphasized the party's focus on strengthening the BJP's organization in the Old Mysuru region, dismissing implications of dependency on Yogeeshwara.

The by-polls, including Channapatna's, became necessary following Kumaraswamy's Lok Sabha win. With candidacy nominations due by October 25, the political landscape in Karnataka remains tense as strategic alliances and candidate selections continue to unfold.

(With inputs from agencies.)