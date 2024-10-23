Hezbollah's Powerhouse: The Rise and Fall of Hashem Safieddine

Hashem Safieddine, the influential figure within Hezbollah and considered a probable successor to founder Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb. Safieddine, approximately 60 years old, was a significant figure within the Iran-backed militant group for decades.

The strikes, part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, have left the group in disarray. With Safieddine's death, there is uncertainty about Hezbollah's future leadership as another leading candidate, Nabil Kaouk, was also killed. The announcements from Israel and Hezbollah confirm the impact of the recent attacks on the group's hierarchy.

Amid escalating tensions, Hezbollah's strategic response to Israel, following ally Hamas' attack in October, has seen increased conflict. Despite Safieddine's death, Hezbollah continues its strategies, with ongoing rocket and missile exchanges indicating volatile relations. The complex dynamics within Hezbollah and its connection to Iran further complicate the regional political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)