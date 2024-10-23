Left Menu

Hezbollah's Powerhouse: The Rise and Fall of Hashem Safieddine

Hashem Safieddine, Hezbollah's second-most powerful leader and a likely successor to Hassan Nasrallah, was killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut. Safieddine played a crucial role within Hezbollah, holding various leadership positions. His death leaves uncertainty over the group's future leadership amidst escalating conflicts with Israel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 23-10-2024 20:48 IST | Created: 23-10-2024 20:48 IST
Hezbollah's Powerhouse: The Rise and Fall of Hashem Safieddine
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

Hashem Safieddine, the influential figure within Hezbollah and considered a probable successor to founder Hassan Nasrallah, has been killed in Israeli airstrikes in Beirut's southern suburb. Safieddine, approximately 60 years old, was a significant figure within the Iran-backed militant group for decades.

The strikes, part of Israel's ongoing campaign against Hezbollah, have left the group in disarray. With Safieddine's death, there is uncertainty about Hezbollah's future leadership as another leading candidate, Nabil Kaouk, was also killed. The announcements from Israel and Hezbollah confirm the impact of the recent attacks on the group's hierarchy.

Amid escalating tensions, Hezbollah's strategic response to Israel, following ally Hamas' attack in October, has seen increased conflict. Despite Safieddine's death, Hezbollah continues its strategies, with ongoing rocket and missile exchanges indicating volatile relations. The complex dynamics within Hezbollah and its connection to Iran further complicate the regional political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

Man Sets Father-in-Law's House on Fire Over Liquor

 India
2
Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

Congress Confronts Setback: Internal Challenges Under Scrutiny

 India
3
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
4
Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

Republicans Vow to Appeal Over Overseas Voting Rulings

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq's Path to Human Capital Recovery: Opportunities Amidst Challenges

Solar Water Pumping in Africa: Promise and Peril for Groundwater Ecosystems

Building Transit-Friendly Cities: The Key to Sustainable Urban Growth

Shaping the Future of Business: How the New B-READY Report Redefines Global Investment Climates

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024