Political Rivals Spar Over Alleged Voter Manipulation in Wayanad

In a heated contest for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Navya Haridas accused Congress of manipulating voter turnout at a recent roadshow led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Haridas alleged that Congress mobilized people from other districts under false pretenses to bolster crowd numbers.

Haridas described Priyanka's roadshow as a "seasonal festival" and downplayed her influence, attributing it to her political lineage rather than grassroots work. "If family dominance is a criterion, then only Priyanka can claim greatness," Haridas remarked, contrasting it with her own experience-based candidacy.

The upcoming by-election on November 13 was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat. Haridas will face Priyanka and LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, emphasizing her experience as a two-time councillor and Mahila Morcha state general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)