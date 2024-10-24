Political Rivals Spar Over Alleged Voter Manipulation in Wayanad
Navya Haridas, BJP candidate in the Wayanad by-election, accused Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of inflating roadshow attendance by bringing in outsiders. Haridas criticized Priyanka's reliance on family background for political influence. The by-election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.
- Country:
- India
In a heated contest for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Navya Haridas accused Congress of manipulating voter turnout at a recent roadshow led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Haridas alleged that Congress mobilized people from other districts under false pretenses to bolster crowd numbers.
Haridas described Priyanka's roadshow as a "seasonal festival" and downplayed her influence, attributing it to her political lineage rather than grassroots work. "If family dominance is a criterion, then only Priyanka can claim greatness," Haridas remarked, contrasting it with her own experience-based candidacy.
The upcoming by-election on November 13 was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat. Haridas will face Priyanka and LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, emphasizing her experience as a two-time councillor and Mahila Morcha state general secretary.
(With inputs from agencies.)
