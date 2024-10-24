Left Menu

Political Rivals Spar Over Alleged Voter Manipulation in Wayanad

Navya Haridas, BJP candidate in the Wayanad by-election, accused Congress and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of inflating roadshow attendance by bringing in outsiders. Haridas criticized Priyanka's reliance on family background for political influence. The by-election was triggered by Rahul Gandhi vacating the seat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 24-10-2024 11:20 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 10:27 IST
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a heated contest for the Wayanad Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Navya Haridas accused Congress of manipulating voter turnout at a recent roadshow led by Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. Haridas alleged that Congress mobilized people from other districts under false pretenses to bolster crowd numbers.

Haridas described Priyanka's roadshow as a "seasonal festival" and downplayed her influence, attributing it to her political lineage rather than grassroots work. "If family dominance is a criterion, then only Priyanka can claim greatness," Haridas remarked, contrasting it with her own experience-based candidacy.

The upcoming by-election on November 13 was necessitated by Rahul Gandhi's decision to vacate the Wayanad seat. Haridas will face Priyanka and LDF's Sathyan Mokeri, emphasizing her experience as a two-time councillor and Mahila Morcha state general secretary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

