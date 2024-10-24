Left Menu

MVA Allies Finalize Seat-Sharing to Bolster Election Campaign in Maharashtra

Maharashtra's Maha Vikas Aghadi coalition has agreed on seat-sharing for the upcoming state assembly elections, ensuring each partner—Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP—will contest 85 seats. The announcement marks a step towards solidifying their united front, as they aim to form the next governing body.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-10-2024 13:15 IST | Created: 24-10-2024 13:15 IST
MVA Allies Finalize Seat-Sharing to Bolster Election Campaign in Maharashtra
Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners have brokered a seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced on Thursday. Under this agreement, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) will each field candidates in 85 constituencies.

Patole stated that the official declaration would be made by Thursday evening or the following day. Regarding his potential candidacy for Chief Minister, Patole remarked that the priority is to secure the coalition's victory before decisions on leadership roles are determined by the party's high command. 'Our goal is to safeguard Maharashtra,' Patole asserted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed this and emphasized the coalition's unity. 'Corrections are needed for a newly emerged list,' Raut said, 'but we've agreed on contesting 85 seats each, and remaining constituency arrangements will finalize soon.' Raut confidently projected the alliance could potentially secure over 100 seats.

In preparation, Shiv Sena (UBT) released its preliminary list of 65 candidates, featuring notable names like Aaditya Thackeray contesting from Worli and Sunil Raut. With nominations underway for the 288 assembly seats, voting is set for November 20, with results expected by November 23.

The 2019 assembly elections saw BJP win 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44, setting a competitive backdrop for the MVA's strengthened campaign, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

Turkish Airstrikes Follow Deadly Attack: A Clash with Kurdish Militants

 Turkey
2
Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

Emma Raducanu Withdraws from Hong Kong Open Due to Foot Injury

 Global
3
BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

BJP MPs Demand Suspension of TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Over Alleged Violence

 India
4
Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

Xi and Modi: Renewing Ties Amid Diplomatic Challenges

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Closing the Gender Gap: How Social Protection Programs Drive Equality and Economic Empowerment

Comprehensive Care for Every Child: WHO and UNICEF's Guide to Scheduled Health Visits

Surviving the Price Crisis: How Rising Costs Are Deepening Poverty in Cote d'Ivoire

Transforming Global Trade: The Role of Port Community Systems in Modern Logistics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024