MVA Allies Finalize Seat-Sharing to Bolster Election Campaign in Maharashtra

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition partners have brokered a seat-sharing deal for the Maharashtra Assembly elections, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole announced on Thursday. Under this agreement, Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) will each field candidates in 85 constituencies.

Patole stated that the official declaration would be made by Thursday evening or the following day. Regarding his potential candidacy for Chief Minister, Patole remarked that the priority is to secure the coalition's victory before decisions on leadership roles are determined by the party's high command. 'Our goal is to safeguard Maharashtra,' Patole asserted.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut echoed this and emphasized the coalition's unity. 'Corrections are needed for a newly emerged list,' Raut said, 'but we've agreed on contesting 85 seats each, and remaining constituency arrangements will finalize soon.' Raut confidently projected the alliance could potentially secure over 100 seats.

In preparation, Shiv Sena (UBT) released its preliminary list of 65 candidates, featuring notable names like Aaditya Thackeray contesting from Worli and Sunil Raut. With nominations underway for the 288 assembly seats, voting is set for November 20, with results expected by November 23.

The 2019 assembly elections saw BJP win 105 seats, Shiv Sena 56, and Congress 44, setting a competitive backdrop for the MVA's strengthened campaign, as reported by ANI.

(With inputs from agencies.)