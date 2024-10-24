Maha Vikas Aghadi Allies Gear Up for Seat Swap in Maharashtra

In a strategic shift, the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies in Maharashtra, composed of the Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), have announced a new seat-sharing agreement for the upcoming state assembly elections.

The three major parties will each contest 85 seats in the 288-member assembly, with additional discussions ongoing to allocate the remaining 33 seats among themselves and smaller parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut hinted at possible last-minute candidate changes, emphasizing that merit and winnability will guide final selections ahead of the November 20 elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)