Yadav Family Feud: SP vs BJP at Karhal Bypoll

The upcoming by-election in Uttar Pradesh's Karhal Assembly constituency features a familial showdown, with two Yadav family members vying for victory. Representing the Samajwadi Party (SP) is Tej Pratap Yadav, while Anujesh Yadav stands for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Both candidates belong to the esteemed Yadav clan, once led by former Chief Minister Mulayam Singh Yadav.

This political bout was set in motion after Akhilesh Yadav, a prominent SP leader, vacated the Karhal seat following his Lok Sabha success in Kannauj. With the BJP's backing, Anujesh seeks to break SP's dominance in the region. Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP)'s entry is seen largely as an effort to siphon off SP's traditional votes.

As the Yadav family holds significant sway in the Karhal area, located close to their ancestral village, this election is not just about the seat but a critical measure of political standings and allegiances. Voters will head to the polls on November 13, and the results are keenly anticipated on November 23.

