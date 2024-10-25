Fadnavis Declares Assets Exceeding Rs 13 Crore Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent BJP figure, has publicly disclosed assets exceeding Rs 13 crore as part of his election affidavit for the assembly polls set for November 20. The declaration includes detailed information regarding movable and immovable properties held by him and his family members.

According to Fadnavis's affidavit, the family's combined movable assets amount to over Rs 7 crore, predominantly held by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, with substantial investments in bonds and mutual funds. The total immovable assets, comprising agricultural land and residential properties, are valued at approximately Rs 5.6 crore.

The affidavit also highlights Fadnavis's liabilities, including a personal loan of Rs 62 lakh from his wife, and notes four FIRs and pending legal cases against the seasoned politician. The Deputy CM reported no investments in stocks or vehicles owned under his or his wife's name.

