Left Menu

Fadnavis Declares Assets Exceeding Rs 13 Crore Ahead of Maharashtra Polls

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis declared assets worth over Rs 13 crore in his affidavit for the upcoming assembly polls. His financial disclosures, including family assets, bonds, and income from recent years, provide a detailed picture of his financial standing. Four FIRs and pending cases are also noted in the document.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 25-10-2024 17:52 IST | Created: 25-10-2024 17:52 IST
Fadnavis Declares Assets Exceeding Rs 13 Crore Ahead of Maharashtra Polls
Assets
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, a prominent BJP figure, has publicly disclosed assets exceeding Rs 13 crore as part of his election affidavit for the assembly polls set for November 20. The declaration includes detailed information regarding movable and immovable properties held by him and his family members.

According to Fadnavis's affidavit, the family's combined movable assets amount to over Rs 7 crore, predominantly held by his wife, Amruta Fadnavis, with substantial investments in bonds and mutual funds. The total immovable assets, comprising agricultural land and residential properties, are valued at approximately Rs 5.6 crore.

The affidavit also highlights Fadnavis's liabilities, including a personal loan of Rs 62 lakh from his wife, and notes four FIRs and pending legal cases against the seasoned politician. The Deputy CM reported no investments in stocks or vehicles owned under his or his wife's name.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

Ferocious Trami Strikes: Schools Shut, Thousands Flee

 Philippines
2
Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

Tesla's Growth Strategy: Rising Sales and Future Ambitions

 Global
3
CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

CDC's Updated COVID-19 Vaccine Guidelines Unveiled

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

Escalating Tensions: Russian Advances in Ukraine's Donetsk Region

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024