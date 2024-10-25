Left Menu

Uruguay's Pivotal Election: Presidential Race and Pension Plebiscite

Uruguay's upcoming election will decide the presidency and address a pension plebiscite amid rising crime concerns. Center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi and conservative Alvaro Delgado lead in the presidential race, with a possible runoff in November. A critical pension reform vote could influence the nation's economic and political landscape.

In Uruguay's capital Montevideo, excitement builds as citizens prepare for Sunday's elections, which carry implications beyond just choosing a new president. The election coincides with a significant plebiscite on reforming the pension system, all amidst growing fears about crime levels.

Voters will not only elect a new president, vice president, and parliamentary members but also decide on a pension reform that could lower the retirement age and alter payouts. Current polls put center-left candidate Yamandu Orsi ahead, with conservative Alvaro Delgado trailing. A November runoff appears likely if no candidate secures over 50% of the vote.

Public opinion is split over the proposed pension reforms, which many believe are crucial to the country's financial future. With concerns over crime and drug-related violence escalating, voter sentiment is leaning towards change, reflecting an underlying desire to address pressing national issues.

