Political Tensions Ignite Amidst Family Feud in Andhra Pradesh

In a heated exchange over recent allegations, YSRCP spokesperson and former MLA Rachamallu Sivaprasad Reddy has launched a scathing attack on Andhra Pradesh Congress chief YS Sharmila Reddy. Speaking to the media in Proddatur, Rachamallu accused Sharmila of spreading falsehoods and conspiring to undermine the political career of YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy by aligning with political adversaries Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MLA Paritala Sunitha.

Rachamallu defended YS Jagan, highlighting his generosity towards his sister, granting her a share in his self-acquired assets out of love and respect. He clarified that Jagan's approach to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) was a necessity due to unavoidable circumstances, dismissing claims of a family asset dispute as baseless. Emphasizing loyalty within the party, Rachamallu affirmed the strong emotional bond between YS Jagan and his supporters, regardless of the familial discord.

Amidst the controversy, at a separate press event in Ongole, YSRCP spokesperson and former MLC Jupudi Prabhakar cautioned CM Chandrababu Naidu against transforming family affairs into political battles. Prabhakar accused Naidu's coalition government of neglecting essential governance, diverting focus to political maneuverings. He challenged Naidu to address his own family's property issues instead of exploiting Jagan's family matters for political leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)