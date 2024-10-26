BJP Bolstered in Rajasthan as Ex-Congress Leader Switches Allegiance

In a strategic political move ahead of the upcoming by-elections for seven Rajasthan assembly seats, former Congress leader from Khinwsar, Durg Singh Chauhan, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made in the presence of BJP state president Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The BJP is gearing up for the November 13 bypolls which will lead to decisions on crucial assembly seats in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh. Results are expected on November 23, and Chauhan's addition is likely to strengthen the BJP's prospects, particularly in Khinwsar.

Chauhan, along with several other leaders, was introduced to the BJP leadership, and they paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister, reiterating their commitment to the party. This political shift comes as the Election Commission of India schedules by-elections across 15 states, including Rajasthan, aligned with major state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

