Left Menu

BJP Bolstered in Rajasthan as Ex-Congress Leader Switches Allegiance

Ahead of crucial by-elections in Rajasthan, former Congress leader Durg Singh Chauhan from Khinwsar joins BJP, enhancing the party's strength. By-elections on November 13 will decide the fate of seven assembly seats. Chauhan's entry is seen as a strategic win for the BJP in Khinwsar constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 09:46 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 09:46 IST
BJP Bolstered in Rajasthan as Ex-Congress Leader Switches Allegiance
Durg Singh Chauhan joins BJP (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic political move ahead of the upcoming by-elections for seven Rajasthan assembly seats, former Congress leader from Khinwsar, Durg Singh Chauhan, has joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The announcement was made in the presence of BJP state president Madan Rathore and Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

The BJP is gearing up for the November 13 bypolls which will lead to decisions on crucial assembly seats in Jhunjhunu, Dausa, Deoli-Uniara, Khinwsar, Chorasi, Salumbar, and Ramgarh. Results are expected on November 23, and Chauhan's addition is likely to strengthen the BJP's prospects, particularly in Khinwsar.

Chauhan, along with several other leaders, was introduced to the BJP leadership, and they paid a courtesy call to the Chief Minister, reiterating their commitment to the party. This political shift comes as the Election Commission of India schedules by-elections across 15 states, including Rajasthan, aligned with major state elections in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024