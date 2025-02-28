A Call for Peace or Political Strategy? Ocalan's Bold Move

In a surprising twist, Kurdish militant leader Abdullah Ocalan, currently imprisoned, has urged the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) to disarm, generating a mixed response across Turkey. This call, delivered from a prison cell, has been interpreted both as a potential move towards peace and a strategic political maneuver.

Public opinion is sharply divided. Some, like shopkeeper Mehmet Kaya, view it as a hopeful step toward long-awaited peace in the region. Meanwhile, others, such as Mustafa Ogut from Nevsehir, express skepticism, recalling past disarmament attempts that led to the PKK's resurgence.

Analysts suggest Ocalan's call might have deeper political implications. They speculate that President Tayyip Erdogan could use this initiative to gain support for constitutional amendments allowing him to extend his presidency. The situation remains fluid, as Erdogan's future political moves may hinge on developments within Kurdish political dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)