Political Storm Erupts Over Derogatory Remark in Sangamner

Tensions have erupted in Sangamner following a controversial remark made by BJP's Vasantrao Deshmukh against the daughter of Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. The incident occurred during a BJP-organized event by Sujay Vikhe Patil.

The Maharashtra BJP chief was quick to condemn the derogatory statement and called for action against Deshmukh. Protests ensued, with Congress supporters dismantling BJP banners.

Amid the political furore, leaders from both sides, including Jayant Patil of the NCP and Maharashtra BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule, have expressed their disapproval of the incident. The BJP has vowed to address the situation, emphasizing their policy against misogynistic remarks.

(With inputs from agencies.)