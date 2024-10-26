Left Menu

Seat-Sharing Stalemate in Maharashtra Elections

NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced candidates for 22 seats, amidst ongoing discussions with MVA allies over seat-sharing in the upcoming Maharashtra elections. Criticizing BJP's disrespect towards women, Patil also attacked the Maharashtra government's lack of support for farmers amidst unseasonal rains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:07 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:07 IST
Seat-Sharing Stalemate in Maharashtra Elections
Jayant Patil
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable development within Maharashtra's political landscape, NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced candidates for 22 assembly seats, even as talks on seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies remain unresolved ahead of the upcoming election. Addressing the media, Patil emphasized candidate winnability over fixed seat formulas.

The MVA, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), initially planned to contest 85 seats each. Yet, discussions are ongoing, with Patil contesting claims of an agreed '90-90-90' arrangement by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Tensions also rise as the Congress and Shiv Sena seek over 100 seats each.

Patil censured the BJP-led Mahayuti government for disrespectful remarks by its leaders towards women, specifically referencing an insult against Thorat's daughter. Moreover, he criticized the Maharashtra government for inadequate aid to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains and a rise in farmer suicides.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024