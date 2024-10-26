Seat-Sharing Stalemate in Maharashtra Elections

In a notable development within Maharashtra's political landscape, NCP (SP) president Jayant Patil announced candidates for 22 assembly seats, even as talks on seat-sharing among Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies remain unresolved ahead of the upcoming election. Addressing the media, Patil emphasized candidate winnability over fixed seat formulas.

The MVA, comprising Congress, NCP (SP), and Shiv Sena (UBT), initially planned to contest 85 seats each. Yet, discussions are ongoing, with Patil contesting claims of an agreed '90-90-90' arrangement by Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat. Tensions also rise as the Congress and Shiv Sena seek over 100 seats each.

Patil censured the BJP-led Mahayuti government for disrespectful remarks by its leaders towards women, specifically referencing an insult against Thorat's daughter. Moreover, he criticized the Maharashtra government for inadequate aid to farmers suffering from unseasonal rains and a rise in farmer suicides.

