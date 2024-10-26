Election Tensions Rise as Assam Congress MP Faces Beef Remarks Controversy

A simmering political controversy has erupted in Assam, with Congress MP Rakibul Hussain at the center of a storm over inflammatory remarks allegedly made during a bypoll campaign. The accusations focus on Hussain's comments about 'eating beef', which have reportedly stirred communal tension in the state.

The complaint was raised by state BJP legislator Jitu Goswami, who filed it through the Nagaon district returning officer, urging the Chief Election Commissioner to intervene. According to Goswami, Hussain's public statements contravene the Model Code of Conduct and have fueled discord among the electorate.

In response, Hussain maintained during a press conference that beef was served at a BJP meeting and stood by his remarks, challenging the RSS to investigate. He pledged to resign if proven wrong, while claiming that the ruling party aims to manipulate sentiments for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)