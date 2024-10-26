Left Menu

Controversy Over AI-Generated Image Sparks Political Clash in Kolkata

A dispute erupted over an AI-generated image resembling Trinamool leader Firhad Hakim, allegedly posted on a social media page linked to DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee. Mukherjee denied ownership of the page and filed a police complaint. Mayor Hakim accused Mukherjee of trying to incite communal tension.

Updated: 26-10-2024 23:41 IST
  • India

Controversy flared on Saturday after an AI-generated image that appeared to be Kolkata Mayor Firhad Hakim surfaced on social media, reportedly from a page connected to DYFI leader Meenakshi Mukherjee. The incident has sparked political tension in West Bengal.

Mukherjee has denied ownership of the social media page and lodged a complaint with the Kolkata Police's cyber unit, challenging, 'Will the TMC prove I posted it?' In turn, Hakim criticized Mukherjee, claiming it was an attempt to incite communal tension, and urged her to seek police intervention if she wasn't responsible. Additionally, a local resident from Hakim's area filed a complaint against Mukherjee at the Chetla police station, accusing her of instigating discord.

Kolkata Police Commissioner Manoj Verma announced that an investigation into the controversy is underway, confirming, 'We have started the investigation.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

