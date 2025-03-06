Jadavpur University clash: Kolkata Police file FIR against Bengal Minister after HC order

Kolkata Police have filed an FIR against West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu, his driver, and Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Om Prakash Mishra in connection with the alleged violent clashes at Jadavpur University, officials said on Thursday. The Calcutta High Court, in an order passed by Justice Tirthankar Ghosh, directed the registration of a case against the state minister.

The FIR was filed based on a complaint by a university student, Indranuj Roy, who alleged that the minister's car hit him during his visit to the university, leading to his hospitalization. Justice Ghosh has ordered a report on the incident to be submitted by March 12.

Further details are awaited. On March 1, TMC leaders had protested against the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the student wing of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), accusing them of attacking Minister Basu at Jadavpur University, where he had come to attend an annual meeting of the West Bengal College and University Professors Association (WBCUPA).

TMC leader Saayoni Ghosh condemned the alleged attack, saying, "West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu was attacked at Jadavpur University earlier today. We are here to condemn this." Visuals of the minister's car showed a damaged windshield, and TMC alleged that SFI members were responsible for the attack and for vandalizing the vehicle.

Basu, who is also the WBCUPA president, was taken to SSKM Hospital after protestors gheraoed him, preventing his exit. Condemning the incident, West Bengal TMC secretary Kunal Ghosh took to the social media platform X, accusing the protestors of indulging in misconduct with Professor Pradeep Mukherjee at Jadavpur University.

Earlier, CPI(M) MP Bikashranjan Bhattacharyya accused the TMC of protecting their workers by refusing to acknowledge student complaints. "This was an adversarial litigation in the Calcutta High Court against the police, who did not take cognizance of the complaints from students who were beaten up," Bhattacharyya told ANI.

"On the contrary, the complaints lodged by TMC were all registered as FIRs. None of those FIRs mentioned the students being injured. The attempt was to protect the TMC and the Minister and instead accuse the students. They even mobilized ABVP with the same intention. Therefore, we moved this application, demanding an FIR for the students' complaints," he added. (ANI)

