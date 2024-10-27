Left Menu

Political Showdowns and Celebrity Campaigns: A Glimpse into US Politics

The summary explores several topics, including Elon Musk's illegal work stint in the 1990s, Donald Trump's gains with Hispanic men in polls, and Kamala Harris' campaign with celebrities like Beyoncé. It also covers Iranian hackers selling Trump emails, an E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's burgers, and the impact of Biden's climate law.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-10-2024 05:24 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 05:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Elon Musk, the South African-born tech mogul, reportedly worked illegally in the US during the 1990s while building his startup, Zip2, according to a Washington Post report. Musk allegedly arrived in California for Stanford but focused on his company, which sold for approximately $300 million in 1999.

Political dynamics in the US are shifting ahead of the November presidential election. Recent Reuters/Ipsos polls show former President Donald Trump closing the gap with Hispanic men voters, while Kamala Harris is gaining traction with white women. Both candidates have upped campaign efforts in battleground states like Michigan and Texas.

The Iranian hacker group accused of intercepting Donald Trump's campaign emails recently found success in publishing the material through American Muckrakers and independent journalists. Meanwhile, the E. coli outbreak tied to McDonald's burgers has affected 75 people, with two developing serious health conditions, per the US FDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

