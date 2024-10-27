Left Menu

Assassination Attempt Claims Deepen Morales-Arce Feud in Bolivia

Former Bolivian President Evo Morales claimed to have survived an assassination attempt after his car was fired upon. The incident occurred amid rising political tensions with current President Luis Arce. Morales alleges Arce's involvement in the attack, exacerbating the nation's political and economic instability.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lapaz | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:26 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:26 IST
Former Bolivian President Evo Morales alleged an assassination attempt after unidentified gunmen fired on his vehicle in the Chapare region. No official confirmation of the attack has been provided by authorities.

Morales claims the shots were fired while he was in the coca leaf-growing area, where protests have been ongoing against perceived sabotage by current President Luis Arce. The roadblocks have significantly disrupted food and fuel supplies across Bolivia.

The event heightens the existing tensions between Morales and Arce, amidst ongoing allegations and investigations. Morales, accusing Arce of using force to combat him politically, is being investigated for statutory rape, a charge he deems politically motivated.

