Lithuania Votes Amid Economic Woes and Russian Threats

Lithuania is at the polls as economic unrest and geopolitical tensions shape its parliamentary elections. Voters are anxious about the soaring cost of living and the looming Russian threat, positioning the opposition Social Democrats ahead after the initial vote.

If successful, the Social Democrats aim to continue Lithuania's assertive military stance against Russia, allocating around 3% of GDP to defense. This strategy aligns with the country's role as one of NATO's top spenders.

Domestic issues, notably inequality and the need for improved public services, drive the electoral debate. Yet, the specter of Russian aggression also looms large, underscoring Lithuania's strategic position on NATO's eastern frontier.

(With inputs from agencies.)