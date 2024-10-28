Bolivia's Political Turmoil: Morales Dodges Alleged Assassination Attempt

Bolivia's former president, Evo Morales, has alleged that the government of his successor, Luis Arce, attempted to assassinate him. The accusation came after his vehicle was reportedly struck by bullets during an early-morning ambush, potentially igniting a fresh political crisis in the region.

Morales shared a video on social media showing bullet holes in his car's windshield, alleging that elite agents were behind the attack. Responding to the accusations, Arce condemned any political violence and called for a comprehensive investigation into the incident.

The ambush occurred as tensions rise within Bolivia, with Morales supporters blocking key highways and forming a split within the ruling MAS party ahead of next year's elections. The country faces significant economic challenges, including dwindling natural gas production and rising inflation.

(With inputs from agencies.)