Lithuania's Election Showdown: Conservatives vs Left-Wing Opposition

Lithuanians voted in the final round of parliamentary elections amidst political and regional tensions. The conservative government faces challenges from a left-leaning opposition. Despite potential coalition shifts, foreign policy remains staunchly pro-Ukraine. Analysts predict no party will secure a clear majority, opening room for complex alliances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vilnius | Updated: 28-10-2024 03:48 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 03:48 IST
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

Voters in Lithuania headed to the polls on Sunday to decide the country's political future in the concluding round of parliamentary elections. The conservative ruling party is vying to retain power despite earlier successes by the left-wing opposition.

The conservative government, under Prime Minister Ingrida Šimonyte, has encountered a decline in popularity amid strict Covid measures, political scandals, and a migrant influx from Belarus. Meanwhile, concerns over Russia's intentions, especially due to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, add complexity to the political landscape.

President Gitanas Nauseda cast his vote reaffirming Lithuania's support for Ukraine. Both major political blocs are struggling to secure a definitive majority, with the possibility of intricate coalitions involving various parties, including the controversial Nemuno Aušra.

(With inputs from agencies.)

