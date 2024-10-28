Shifting Powers: A History of Japan's Political Ups and Downs
Japan's Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) faced electoral setbacks at various periods, losing power and forming alliances with other parties. Notable instances occurred in 1983, 1993, and 2009, including alliances with the New Liberal Club and Komeito. Despite these challenges, LDP has regained power, showcasing its significant presence in Japan's political landscape.
The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan faced a major setback in the recent general elections, losing its majority alongside its coalition partner. This unexpected turn has left the future composition of Japan's government in question.
The LDP, a dominant force in Japanese politics since its formation in 1955, has faced similar challenges in the past. Instances like 1983 saw them forming a coalition with the now-defunct New Liberal Club after falling short of a majority, despite predictions of a comfortable win.
In 1993, corruption scandals further weakened the LDP, enabling opposition parties to briefly seize power. The ruling party once again experienced a shift in power dynamics in 2009, amidst the global financial crisis. However, the LDP managed to re-establish control in 2012 following the opposition party's unpopular handling of national crises.
