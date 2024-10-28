Shifting Powers: A History of Japan's Political Ups and Downs

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) of Japan faced a major setback in the recent general elections, losing its majority alongside its coalition partner. This unexpected turn has left the future composition of Japan's government in question.

The LDP, a dominant force in Japanese politics since its formation in 1955, has faced similar challenges in the past. Instances like 1983 saw them forming a coalition with the now-defunct New Liberal Club after falling short of a majority, despite predictions of a comfortable win.

In 1993, corruption scandals further weakened the LDP, enabling opposition parties to briefly seize power. The ruling party once again experienced a shift in power dynamics in 2009, amidst the global financial crisis. However, the LDP managed to re-establish control in 2012 following the opposition party's unpopular handling of national crises.

