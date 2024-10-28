Left Menu

Shifting Sands: Indian-American Voters Sway in U.S. Politics

A recent survey reveals a modest increase in Indian-American support for Republican candidates, even as most remain Democratic loyalists. Abortion and reproductive rights emerge as key issues. Despite their small electoral share, Indian-Americans' political engagement draws attention due to their socioeconomic status and influential demographics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 28-10-2024 09:34 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 09:34 IST
Shifting Sands: Indian-American Voters Sway in U.S. Politics
In a notable shift within U.S. politics, Indian-Americans are displaying a slight increase in support for Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, according to a new survey. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and YouGov conducted this survey, highlighting pivotal changes in voter attitudes.

The survey finds 61% of registered Indian-American voters supporting Kamala Harris, with 32% intending to vote for Trump. Abortion and reproductive rights have emerged as significant issues, especially motivating Democratic and female voters this election cycle.

Despite this, Indian-Americans largely remain attached to the Democratic Party, with many cites the Republican stance on minorities and abortion as deterrents. With Kamala Harris on the ballot, increased attention is given to this demographic, which holds a high voter turnout rate and significant economic clout.

(With inputs from agencies.)

