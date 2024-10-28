Shifting Sands: Indian-American Voters Sway in U.S. Politics

In a notable shift within U.S. politics, Indian-Americans are displaying a slight increase in support for Republican candidates, including former President Donald Trump, according to a new survey. The Carnegie Endowment for International Peace and YouGov conducted this survey, highlighting pivotal changes in voter attitudes.

The survey finds 61% of registered Indian-American voters supporting Kamala Harris, with 32% intending to vote for Trump. Abortion and reproductive rights have emerged as significant issues, especially motivating Democratic and female voters this election cycle.

Despite this, Indian-Americans largely remain attached to the Democratic Party, with many cites the Republican stance on minorities and abortion as deterrents. With Kamala Harris on the ballot, increased attention is given to this demographic, which holds a high voter turnout rate and significant economic clout.

