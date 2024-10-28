Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Flooding Sparks Criticism Amidst Government Inaction

Amidst intense northeast monsoon rains causing significant flooding in Madurai, Tamil Nadu's Deputy Leader of Opposition blames DMK government's negligence. While Madurai faces severe waterlogging, officials declare school holidays. The continuous rainfall has disrupted life, prompting criticism of inaction against the flood-related issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 10:03 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 10:03 IST
RB Udhayakumar, Tamil Nadu Deputy Leader of the Opposition (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Madurai, Tamil Nadu, significant waterlogging has sparked a political dispute, with Deputy Leader of the Opposition, RB Udhayakumar, attributing the flooding to the ruling DMK government's negligence. He alleged that the government's inaction has turned Madurai into an island with water rising to waist level in some areas after just one day of rain.

Udhayakumar further criticized the administration led by MK Stalin, highlighting their failure to provide solutions despite carrying out investigations. He emphasized that the public continues to suffer due to persistent inaction. Heavy rainfall over the weekend led to substantial flooding in numerous low-lying regions, notably in Sellur and surrounding parts of Madurai district, extensively disrupting daily activities.

In response to the adverse weather conditions, Madurai District Collector Sangeetha declared a holiday for schools in the affected revenue divisions to ensure student safety. Amidst the northeast monsoon's intensity causing widespread havoc in the state, Chennai also reported major waterlogging issues last week. Meteorological forecasts predict further rain, which may exacerbate existing challenges like slippery roads and traffic obstructions across the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

