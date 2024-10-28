Shiv Sena's Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray vs. Deora

In a fiery rebuke directed at Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, Anand Dubey, spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), declared that Deora has no political achievements to showcase after losing the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Dubey praised Aaditya Thackeray, highlighting his five-year track record in Worli.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson accused the Shinde faction of using Deora as a scapegoat for potential electoral losses. Anand Dubey expressed confidence that Aaditya Thackeray would defeat both Sandeep Deshpande and Milind Deora, anticipating Thackeray's rise to a ministerial position.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra's dynastic politics is spotlighted as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar files his nomination from the Baramati assembly seat. His nephew, Yugendra Pawar, joins the race as an NCP-SP candidate. The electoral showdown between Pawars in Baramati comes amidst the grand backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, with vote tallying on November 23.

