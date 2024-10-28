Left Menu

Shiv Sena's Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray vs. Deora

Anand Dubey of Shiv Sena (UBT) criticizes Milind Deora, while Aaditya Thackeray emerges stronger in Maharashtra politics. Meanwhile, a family feud reignites as Ajit Pawar and Yugendra Pawar battle in Baramati ahead of assembly elections. Maharashtra prepares for the polls on November 20 with results on November 23.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 11:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 11:22 IST
Shiv Sena's Political Drama Unfolds: Thackeray vs. Deora
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery rebuke directed at Shiv Sena leader Milind Deora, Anand Dubey, spokesperson for Shiv Sena (UBT), declared that Deora has no political achievements to showcase after losing the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Dubey praised Aaditya Thackeray, highlighting his five-year track record in Worli.

The Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson accused the Shinde faction of using Deora as a scapegoat for potential electoral losses. Anand Dubey expressed confidence that Aaditya Thackeray would defeat both Sandeep Deshpande and Milind Deora, anticipating Thackeray's rise to a ministerial position.

Simultaneously, Maharashtra's dynastic politics is spotlighted as Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar files his nomination from the Baramati assembly seat. His nephew, Yugendra Pawar, joins the race as an NCP-SP candidate. The electoral showdown between Pawars in Baramati comes amidst the grand backdrop of the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections scheduled for November 20, with vote tallying on November 23.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024