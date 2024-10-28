Empowering Maharashtra: Social Activists Rally for Change

In a bid to influence the upcoming state assembly elections, a group of social activists operating under the 'Nirbhay Bano' banner has announced plans for a series of public meetings across Maharashtra.

The group conditionally supports the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), presenting a list of demands while criticizing the current ruling Mahayuti government's policies. Activist Asim Sarode addressed the media in Jalna, specifically censuring the dependency fostered by the 'Laadki Bahin Yojana'.

Instead, the group advocates the 'Dhadsi Bahin Yojana', which aims to empower women by offering interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh to kickstart independent ventures. Sarode also met with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, urging caution in election participation to avoid aiding BJP inadvertently.

