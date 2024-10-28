Left Menu

Empowering Maharashtra: Social Activists Rally for Change

A group named 'Nirbhay Bano' plans public meetings in Maharashtra before the state elections, supporting MVA with specific demands. They criticize the current government's schemes and propose a loan initiative for women's empowerment. Activists advise Maratha leader Manoj Jarange on election strategy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 28-10-2024 18:02 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 18:02 IST
In a bid to influence the upcoming state assembly elections, a group of social activists operating under the 'Nirbhay Bano' banner has announced plans for a series of public meetings across Maharashtra.

The group conditionally supports the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), presenting a list of demands while criticizing the current ruling Mahayuti government's policies. Activist Asim Sarode addressed the media in Jalna, specifically censuring the dependency fostered by the 'Laadki Bahin Yojana'.

Instead, the group advocates the 'Dhadsi Bahin Yojana', which aims to empower women by offering interest-free loans of Rs 5 lakh to kickstart independent ventures. Sarode also met with Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange, urging caution in election participation to avoid aiding BJP inadvertently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

