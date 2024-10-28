Left Menu

Sachin Pilot Calls for Urgent Caste Census Amid Data Suppression Allegations

Congress leader Sachin Pilot criticized the central government for delaying the census and called for a caste census. He accused the government of suppressing data on unemployment and poverty, claiming they prioritize political convenience over transparency and effective policymaking.

Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Monday vocally criticized the central government, accusing it of intentionally delaying the national census to suppress crucial data. Speaking to reporters, Pilot reiterated his party's strong demand for a caste census, stating that government transparency is essential for effective policy-making and targeted budget allocation.

Pilot accused the ruling BJP of hiding unemployment and poverty figures while promoting themselves. He argued that critical statistics from the NSSO and other official departments remain undisclosed to the public. The Congress leader highlighted the delay blamed on COVID as a tactic by the government to postpone necessary data collection.

He emphasized the importance of revealing accurate demographic information to enable better budget decisions and policies, allowing for a fair distribution of government benefits. Pilot also took a political jab at the state BJP, suggesting they primarily focus on vote-garnering tactics. Confidently, he expressed hope for Congress's success in upcoming local elections.

